Fever win back-to-back games for the first time this season defeating Sky 91-83

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are finally getting in sync and, naturally, Indiana looks like it finally…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are finally getting in sync and, naturally, Indiana looks like it finally has a winning combination.

The rookie guard overcame yet another physically demanding challenge from Chicago by finishing with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds while Boston produced her third consecutive double-double to lead the Fever to a 91-83 victory over the Sky on Sunday.

For Clark, it was her best day as a pro. She made 7 of 11 shots, three 3-pointers and — and celebrated her first back-to-back wins of her WNBA career.

“I think we’re moving the ball and I think once we gave it up, people were getting it back in the half court,” Clark said after committing a more manageable five turnovers in nearly 37 minutes. “I thought we were really good out of the ball-screen action, I thought we made some really good reads.”

Boston, last year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, had 19 points and 14 rebounds while Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and NaLyssa Smith had 15. The balanced scoring attack was a welcome change for the Fever (5-10), who now lead the Sky 2-0 in the season series.

But, just like the first contest two weeks ago, Clark took a hard shot that knocked her to the ground, this time when college rival Angel Reese’s right elbow hit Clark in the head.

The difference this time, unlike the Chennedy Carter play, was that the refs upgraded the foul to a flagrant-1 following a replay review, giving Clark two free throws and Indiana the next possession.

MERCURY 87, STORM 78

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 30 points, Brittney Griner scored a season-high 28 and Phoenix never trailed in a victory over Seattle.

Copper sank 11 of 20 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Mercury (7-7). Griner, playing her fourth game of the season after returning from a toe fracture, made 10 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all seven of her free throws. She finished a rebound shy of a double-double for the third straight game.

Diana Taurasi pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Phoenix.

Nneka Ogwumike totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Storm (9-5), who lost for just the second time in their last 10 games. It was her third double-double this season. Ezi Magbegor, Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith all scored 14 with Magbegor grabbing eight rebounds and Diggins-Smith handing out eight assists. Jordan Horston contributed 12 points and five steals off the bench.

Copper had six points, Griner scored four and Phoenix jumped out to a 10-3 advantage in the first 2 1/2 minutes. Griner and Copper hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 20-9 with four minutes left in the quarter. Ogwumike had a layup, Sami Whitcomb sank a 3-pointer and Diggins-Smith buried a jumper as Seattle closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run to get within 25-19.

The Storm closed to within four, but Rebecca Allen hit a jumper and Diana Taurasi followed with a 3-pointer to put the Mercury up 32-23 with 6:39 left in the second period. Copper had 17 points by halftime, Griner scored 15 and Taurasi added nine as the trio combined for all but six of the Mercury’s points, taking their largest lead to that point — 47-33 — into halftime.

DREAM 87, SPARKS 74

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Tina Charles added a double-double and Atlanta pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles.

Gray made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Dream (6-6). She added three steals to help Atlanta snap a two-game skid. Charles finished with 20 points — also on 9-for-14 shooting — and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Rhyne Howard pitched in with 16 points and five assists for Atlanta, but she made just 4 of 15 from the floor — 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. Aerial Powers added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Rickea Jackson and rookie Cameron Brink led the Sparks (4-10) with 16 points apiece. Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Stanford, added seven rebounds. Dearica Hamby was held to 10 points and eight rebounds, well below her season averages. Reserve Aari McDonald finished with 14 points and five assists.

Charles and Gray scored six points apiece to help Atlanta build a 20-14 lead after one quarter.

Jackson had a three-point play in the first minute of the second period to get the Sparks within three. Gray hit a 3-pointer, Charles followed with a layup and Atlanta took its largest lead at 43-32 with 71 seconds left. Brink answered with a 3-pointer, Kia Nurse made two free throws and McDonald hit from beyond the arc to cap an 8-0 run, pulling the Sparks within 45-40 at halftime. Brink led all scorers with 14 first-half points.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.