Fever use late run to beat Dream 91-84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston matched a career high with 27 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 24 and the Indiana Fever let an 18-point lead slip away before closing on a 10-2 run for a 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

Caitlin Clark finished with seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Indiana scored 59 in the first half but had just 14 points in the first 14 minutes of the second half as Atlanta rallied. The Fever’s first points of the fourth quarter came on Mitchell’s free throws with 5:16 left.

Rhyne Howard tied it at 77-all with 4:13 left and she made another 3-pointer on the next possession for Atlanta’s first lead, 80-79, since it was 11-10.

But Atlanta had shot clock violations on back-to-back possessions and Indiana scored four points following those possessions.

STORM 92, WINGS 84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd added 19 and Seattle beat Dallas.

Seattle (9-4) has won eight of its last nine games, while Dallas (4-7) has lost six straight.

The Storm scored 27 points off 19 Dallas turnovers.

Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and Ezi Magbegor recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. Magbegor also had two blocks to extend her streak of games with two-plus blocks to 13 straight — the seventh longest in WNBA history.

Loyd scored 15 points in the first half and Diggins-Smith added 12 as Seattle led 48-40 at the break. The backcourt duo finished the game with six assists apiece.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to extend her WNBA record to 11 consecutive games with at least 20 points to start a season. She has led Dallas in scoring in every game this season.

ACES 103, MERCURY 99

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 of her career-high 34 points in the second quarter, A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 15 rebounds, and Las Vegas beat Phoenix to end a three-game skid.

Young and Wilson became the third duo in franchise history to each score 30-plus points in a game. Wilson scored 25-plus points for the eighth straight game to pass Tina Charles’ WNBA record of seven.

Brittney Griner had 25 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (6-7), Diana Taurasi added 22 points and Kahleah Copper scored 18.

Las Vegas (6-5) scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter before erupting with 42 in the second — behind 10 for 10 shooting from 3-point range — for a 54-51 halftime lead. Young scored five 3-pointers in the second.

The 21 points was the most in any quarter in Young’s career.

Wilson — who scored 10 of Las Vegas’ 12 first-quarter points — and Kelsey Plum each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Las Vegas its first lead, 49-46, since it was 2-0.

