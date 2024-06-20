Fever top Mystics 88-81 for third straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 22 points apiece, Caitlin Clark had her second career double-double and…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 22 points apiece, Caitlin Clark had her second career double-double and the Indiana Fever won their third-straight game with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Clark had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds plus six assists and four steals for the Fever (5-10). She also had six turnovers. NaLyssa Smith added 11 points and Erica Wheeler had nine points off the bench in a big second half.

Indiana, which has won five of seven has its first four-game winning streak at home since August of 2015.

LYNX 68, DREAM 55

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 16 points and Minnesota used a balanced attack to defeat Atlanta for their fifth-straight win.

Bridget Carleton scored 14 points and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points off the bench for the Lynx (12-2), who posted a 19-6 advantage from its reserves. Juhasz also had 11 rebounds. Carleton was 4 of 5 behind the arc but her teammates were 3 of 17.

Atlanta’s top two scorers, Rhyne Howard (16.2) and Allysha Gray (15-8) combined for 13 points on 2 of 25 shooting, 0 of 14 from 3-point range. Howard left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.

Minnesota struggled with its offense, going 7 of 22 from 3-point range and shooting 35.5% overall (27 of 76) but held the Dream to 29% (19 of 66).

ACES 94, STORM 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 32 points, A’ja Wilson added 27 and Las Vegas celebrated the return of All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray by defeating Seattle.

Gray, a five-time All-Star and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner who will head to the Paris Games next month, had seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks with one point in 15:30 minutes. Gray missed the first dozen games of the season — as well as the clincher last year when Las Vegas beat the Liberty for its second-straight championship.

“Man I missed this game so much. Never taking it for granted,” Gray said. “It’s a long journey, lots of crying, lots of sleepless nights, a lot of conversations. I’m so thankful to be back on this court.”

Kelsey Plum scored 11 points for Las Vegas (7-6), which led by double figures from the 1:53 mark of the first quarter and by as many as 20 points. Tiffany Hayes had 10 points, and Alysha Clark had 10 off the bench.

