Euro Glance

GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Wednesday, June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Scotland 0, Hungary 1

GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

Saturday, June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Thursday, June 20

Spain 1, Italy 0

Monday, June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Denmark 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Slovenia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Serbia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Sunday, June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

Serbia 0, England 1

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Tuesday, June 25

England 0, Slovenia 0

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

GP W D L GF GA Pts Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

Sunday, June 16

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Monday, June 17

Austria 0, France 1

Friday, June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands 0, France 0

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands 2, Austria 3

France 1, Poland 1

GP W D L GF GA Pts Romania 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Friday, June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Saturday, June 22

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Turkiye 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Georgia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Saturday, June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Turkiye 0, Portugal 3

Wednesday, June 26

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Czechia 1, Turkiye 2

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, 1600 GMT

Germany vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 1600 GMT

Spain vs. Georgia, 1900 GMT

Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT

Austria vs. Turkiye, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, July 5

W39 () vs. W37 (), 1600 GMT

W41 () vs. W42 (), 1900 GMT

Saturday, July 6

W40 () vs. W38 (), 1600 GMT

W43 () vs. W44 (), 1900 GMT

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, July 9

W45 () vs. W46 (), 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 10

W47 () vs. W48 (), 1900 GMT

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

W49 () vs. W50 (), 1900 GMT

