Euro Glance

GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|7
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Hungary
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
GROUP A
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Wednesday, June 19
Germany 2, Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Scotland 0, Hungary 1
GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Albania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
GROUP B
Saturday, June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Thursday, June 20
Spain 1, Italy 0
Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Denmark
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Slovenia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Serbia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
GROUP C
Sunday, June 16
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
Serbia 0, England 1
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Tuesday, June 25
England 0, Slovenia 0
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|France
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
GROUP D
Sunday, June 16
Poland 1, Netherlands 2
Monday, June 17
Austria 0, France 1
Friday, June 21
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0
Tuesday, June 25
Netherlands 2, Austria 3
France 1, Poland 1
GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
GROUP E
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Saturday, June 22
Belgium 2, Romania 0
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Turkiye
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Georgia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Czechia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
GROUP F
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Turkiye 0, Portugal 3
Wednesday, June 26
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Czechia 1, Turkiye 2
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland vs. Italy, 1600 GMT
Germany vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT
Sunday, June 30
England vs. Slovakia, 1600 GMT
Spain vs. Georgia, 1900 GMT
Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT
Austria vs. Turkiye, 1900 GMT
QUARTERFINAL
Friday, July 5
W39 () vs. W37 (), 1600 GMT
W41 () vs. W42 (), 1900 GMT
Saturday, July 6
W40 () vs. W38 (), 1600 GMT
W43 () vs. W44 (), 1900 GMT
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, July 9
W45 () vs. W46 (), 1900 GMT
Wednesday, July 10
W47 () vs. W48 (), 1900 GMT
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
W49 () vs. W50 (), 1900 GMT
