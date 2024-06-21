Euro 2024: Georgia and the Czech Republic desperate to get off the mark in Group F

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Georgia and the Czech Republic are desperately seeking a win as they meet in their second…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Georgia and the Czech Republic are desperately seeking a win as they meet in their second game of Euro 2024 in Hamburg. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Saturday. Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F and play later Saturday. Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Georgia and the Czech Republic were praised for fighting hard in their opening games but didn’t get any points as Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 and Portugal beat the Czechs 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal from Francisco Conceicao.

— A win for either team would boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds. The losing team wouldn’t be eliminated for sure just yet because of the rule that some third-place teams can qualify. A draw would leave Georgia needing an upset win over Portugal in its last game, and the Czech team needing the same against Turkey.

__ Georgian fans were involved in a brawl in the stadium ahead of the Turkey game.

Team news

— Georgia midfielder Otar Kiteishvili has been on an individual training program separate from the rest of the squad. He was an unused substitute in the loss to Turkey.

— The Czech Republic has not reported any injury concerns since its first game.

By the numbers

— Czech striker Patrik Schick is set to play his 40th game for his country and his next goal will be his 20th. Five of his international goals to date came at the last European Championship.

What they’re saying

“Getting out of the group should be the goal, but the most important thing now is to put on a good show. We are still in the development phase and this tournament will help us to become even stronger in the future.” — Georgia coach Willy Sagnol.

