Dream beat Sun 78-74 to end their three-game losing streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut, which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

Gray sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:44 left in the game and she also blocked a 3-pointer at the other end to maintain a 70-67 lead.

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus missed a jumper and Connecticut called a timeout with 17.6 seconds remaining, trailing 74-71. Alyssa Thomas took the inbounds pass, drove to the basket and passed it to the corner for Tyasha Harris, whose 3-pointer missed.

MERCURY 92, SPARKS 78

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter, Diana Taurasi had 20 points, five 3-pointers and six assists, and Phoenix beat Los Angeles.

Copper scored 10 points in the opening six minutes of the second half to help Phoenix build a 63-55 lead.

Sophie Cunningham made a wide open 3-pointer to begin Phoenix’s 7-1 run that ended in a 72-62 lead at the end of the third. The Mercury opened the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to extend their lead to 80-64.

Natasha Cloud highlighted the fourth with a full-court pass to find Copper in stride for a layup and an 87-70 lead.

Brittney Griner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Cloud added 14 points and seven assists for Phoenix.

Dearica Hamby tied a career high with 29 points for Los Angeles, which played the last of a seven-game road trip. Rickea Jackson added 14 points and Aari McDonald had 12 points and 10 assists.

