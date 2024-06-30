Dow Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Midland Country Club Midland, Mich. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70 Final Round R.Yin/A.Thitikul, $364,572 64-66-66-62—258 -22…

Sunday

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70

Final Round

R.Yin/A.Thitikul, $364,572 64-66-66-62—258 -22 A.Ewing/J.Kupcho, $179,574 64-64-67-64—259 -21 I.Kim/H.Kang, $97,812 68-63-65-65—261 -19 N.Koerstz Madsen/N.Broch Estrup, $97,812 68-60-70-63—261 -19 C.Hull/G.Hall, $60,177 66-63-70-63—262 -18 G.Kim/A.Kim, $60,177 67-61-69-65—262 -18 N.Guseva/G.Stoll, $48,599 67-63-72-61—263 -17 A.Kim/Y.Noh, $31,568 66-64-72-62—264 -16 B.Henderson/L.Thompson, $31,568 66-64-71-63—264 -16 B.Lincicome/B.Lang, $31,568 71-62-67-64—264 -16 C.Inglis/A.Doherty, $31,568 68-63-66-67—264 -16 C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant, $31,568 64-64-71-65—264 -16 G.Iziemgbe Oboh/L.Abe, $31,568 68-62-71-63—264 -16 J.Ko/N.Hataoka, $31,568 69-63-68-64—264 -16 M.Saigo/Y.Sung, $31,568 69-61-70-64—264 -16 W.Hsu/S.Cheng, $31,568 65-63-70-66—264 -16 C.Boutier/Y.Saso, $19,206 74-58-72-61—265 -15 H.Naveed/S.Garcia, $19,206 69-64-70-62—265 -15 P.Reto/A.Lewis, $19,206 69-62-69-65—265 -15 M.Katsu/H.Shibuno, $14,977 71-61-71-63—266 -14 W.Meechai/P.Yoktuan, $14,977 68-61-71-66—266 -14 W.Zhang/L.Zeng, $14,977 71-61-70-64—266 -14 A.Krauter/C.Clanton, $11,443 67-66-69-65—267 -13 H.Ryu/S.Lee, $11,443 67-63-73-64—267 -13 J.Chang/A.Park, $11,443 65-67-69-66—267 -13 P.Chien/Y.Hou, $11,443 67-64-72-64—267 -13 D.Kang/L.Ko, $9,322 71-62-72-63—268 -12 J.Suwannapura/P.Delacour, $9,322 68-64-70-66—268 -12 A.Yubol/P.Phatlum, $7,871 69-64-69-68—270 -10 R.Zhang/A.Pano, $7,871 69-64-72-65—270 -10 S.Stevens/V.Borovilos, $7,871 68-65-73-64—270 -10 A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn, $6,954 67-63-76-65—271 -9 M.Castren/K.Tan, $6,954 68-62-73-68—271 -9 M.Leblanc/S.Gal, $6,495 67-62-76-67—272 -8 L.Strom/F.Kinhult, $6,190 68-65-73-67—273 -7

