Dow Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Midland Country Club Midland, Mich. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70 Third Round A.Ewing/J.Kupcho 64-64-67—195 -15 I.Kim/H.Kang…

Saturday

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70

Third Round

A.Ewing/J.Kupcho 64-64-67—195 -15 I.Kim/H.Kang 68-63-65—196 -14 R.Yin/A.Thitikul 64-66-66—196 -14 C.Inglis/A.Doherty 68-63-66—197 -13 G.Kim/A.Kim 67-61-69—197 -13 N.Koerstz Madsen/N.Broch Estrup 68-60-70—198 -12 W.Hsu/S.Cheng 65-63-70—198 -12 C.Hull/G.Hall 66-63-70—199 -11 C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant 64-64-71—199 -11 B.Lincicome/B.Lang 71-62-67—200 -10 J.Ko/N.Hataoka 69-63-68—200 -10 M.Saigo/Y.Sung 69-61-70—200 -10 P.Reto/A.Lewis 69-62-69—200 -10 W.Meechai/P.Yoktuan 68-61-71—200 -10 B.Henderson/L.Thompson 66-64-71—201 -9 G.Iziemgbe Oboh/L.Abe 68-62-71—201 -9 J.Chang/A.Park 65-67-69—201 -9 A.Kim/Y.Noh 66-64-72—202 -8 A.Krauter/C.Clanton 67-66-69—202 -8 A.Yubol/P.Phatlum 69-64-69—202 -8 J.Suwannapura/P.Delacour 68-64-70—202 -8 N.Guseva/G.Stoll 67-63-72—202 -8 W.Zhang/L.Zeng 71-61-70—202 -8 H.Naveed/S.Garcia 69-64-70—203 -7 H.Ryu/S.Lee 67-63-73—203 -7 M.Castren/K.Tan 68-62-73—203 -7 M.Katsu/H.Shibuno 71-61-71—203 -7 P.Chien/Y.Hou 67-64-72—203 -7 C.Boutier/Y.Saso 74-58-72—204 -6 D.Kang/L.Ko 71-62-72—205 -5 M.Leblanc/S.Gal 67-62-76—205 -5 R.Zhang/A.Pano 69-64-72—205 -5 A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn 67-63-76—206 -4 L.Strom/F.Kinhult 68-65-73—206 -4 S.Stevens/V.Borovilos 68-65-73—206 -4

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.