Dow Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Midland Country Club
Midland, Mich.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,277; Par: 70
Third Round
|A.Ewing/J.Kupcho
|64-64-67—195
|-15
|I.Kim/H.Kang
|68-63-65—196
|-14
|R.Yin/A.Thitikul
|64-66-66—196
|-14
|C.Inglis/A.Doherty
|68-63-66—197
|-13
|G.Kim/A.Kim
|67-61-69—197
|-13
|N.Koerstz Madsen/N.Broch Estrup
|68-60-70—198
|-12
|W.Hsu/S.Cheng
|65-63-70—198
|-12
|C.Hull/G.Hall
|66-63-70—199
|-11
|C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant
|64-64-71—199
|-11
|B.Lincicome/B.Lang
|71-62-67—200
|-10
|J.Ko/N.Hataoka
|69-63-68—200
|-10
|M.Saigo/Y.Sung
|69-61-70—200
|-10
|P.Reto/A.Lewis
|69-62-69—200
|-10
|W.Meechai/P.Yoktuan
|68-61-71—200
|-10
|B.Henderson/L.Thompson
|66-64-71—201
|-9
|G.Iziemgbe Oboh/L.Abe
|68-62-71—201
|-9
|J.Chang/A.Park
|65-67-69—201
|-9
|A.Kim/Y.Noh
|66-64-72—202
|-8
|A.Krauter/C.Clanton
|67-66-69—202
|-8
|A.Yubol/P.Phatlum
|69-64-69—202
|-8
|J.Suwannapura/P.Delacour
|68-64-70—202
|-8
|N.Guseva/G.Stoll
|67-63-72—202
|-8
|W.Zhang/L.Zeng
|71-61-70—202
|-8
|H.Naveed/S.Garcia
|69-64-70—203
|-7
|H.Ryu/S.Lee
|67-63-73—203
|-7
|M.Castren/K.Tan
|68-62-73—203
|-7
|M.Katsu/H.Shibuno
|71-61-71—203
|-7
|P.Chien/Y.Hou
|67-64-72—203
|-7
|C.Boutier/Y.Saso
|74-58-72—204
|-6
|D.Kang/L.Ko
|71-62-72—205
|-5
|M.Leblanc/S.Gal
|67-62-76—205
|-5
|R.Zhang/A.Pano
|69-64-72—205
|-5
|A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn
|67-63-76—206
|-4
|L.Strom/F.Kinhult
|68-65-73—206
|-4
|S.Stevens/V.Borovilos
|68-65-73—206
|-4
