Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Rockies into game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-30, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (3-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -200, Rockies +168; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies with a 2-1 series lead.

Colorado has a 26-48 record overall and a 15-21 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .250, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 46-30 overall and 22-15 on the road. The Dodgers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 17 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 6-for-25 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 15 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-39 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .268 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

