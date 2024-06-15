Diggins-Smith leads Seattle against Phoenix after 21-point game

Seattle Storm (9-4, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-7, 4-5 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (9-4, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-7, 4-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Phoenix Mercury after Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points in the Storm’s 92-84 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury have gone 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks ninth in the WNBA with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 2.0 offensive boards.

The Storm are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Seattle is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.5 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Phoenix averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Seattle allows. Seattle has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 5 the Storm won 80-62 led by 21 points from Ezi Magbegor, while Kahleah Copper scored 19 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is averaging 23.5 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Magbegor is averaging 12.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

