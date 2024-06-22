De Bruyne seals Belgium’s 2-0 win over Romania to get Euro 2024 campaign on track

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating…

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Belgians shook off the shock of losing to Slovakia in their opening game with a dominant performance in front of the Belgium royal family at Cologne Stadium.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium a flying start with a goal from the edge of the area in the second minute.

De Bruyne effectively killed the game off in the 80th after converting direct from Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels’ long kick.

All four teams in Group E have three points, meaning there is all to play for in the final round of games on Wednesday.

