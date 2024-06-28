Dallas visits Seattle following Loyd’s 34-point game

Dallas Wings (4-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (11-6, 4-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (4-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (11-6, 4-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 34 points in the Seattle Storm’s 89-77 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Storm are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is second in the WNBA with 40.9 points in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 12.3.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference action is 3-6. Dallas gives up 87.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Seattle is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seattle gives up.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is scoring 13.5 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Storm.

Monique Billings is averaging 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

