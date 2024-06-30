Dallas visits Seattle following Loyd’s 30-point game

Dallas Wings (4-14, 3-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-6, 5-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (4-14, 3-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-6, 5-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 30 points in the Seattle Storm’s 97-76 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Storm have gone 5-5 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is third in the WNBA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Wings have gone 3-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the WNBA scoring 80.3 points per game while shooting 43.6%.

Seattle is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 80.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 78.3 Seattle allows to opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magbegor is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Storm.

Teaira McCowan is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Wings: 1-9, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.