Dallas plays Seattle on home skid

Seattle Storm (8-4, 3-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-7, 2-4 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (8-4, 3-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-7, 2-4 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts Seattle Storm looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Wings have gone 2-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Storm are 3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA giving up 77.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Dallas makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Seattle averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Dallas allows.

The Wings and Storm meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5%.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and three blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 82.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.