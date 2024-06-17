Cubs start 3-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (35-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-38, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (35-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-38, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -125, Giants +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 19-15 record in home games and a 34-38 record overall. The Cubs are 10th in the NL with 68 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

San Francisco is 15-20 in road games and 35-37 overall. The Giants have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 13 home runs while slugging .375. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .392. Heliot Ramos is 17-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

