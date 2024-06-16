Cubs and Cardinals play to decide series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (34-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-37, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (34-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 19-14 record in home games and a 34-37 record overall. The Cubs have hit 68 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 17-20 record on the road and a 34-35 record overall. The Cardinals have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has 13 home runs, 34 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .198 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 15 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .245 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 13-for-41 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.