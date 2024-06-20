Connecticut visits Las Vegas after Young’s 32-point game

Connecticut Sun (13-1, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-6, 6-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (13-1, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-6, 6-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Connecticut Sun after Jackie Young scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 94-83 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Aces have gone 4-4 at home. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 8.9.

The Sun are 5-0 on the road. Connecticut averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 10- when winning the turnover battle.

Las Vegas is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19 points and six assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 27.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 87.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Sun: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.