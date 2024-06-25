Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -127, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 20-21 at home and 37-41 overall. The Reds have gone 16-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 18-21 in road games and 37-41 overall. The Pirates have a 19-32 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 14 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 13-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.45 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Benson: day-to-day (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

