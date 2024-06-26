Chicago plays Las Vegas after Reese’s 25-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (8-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 3-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Las Vegas Aces (8-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -8.5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Angel Reese scored 25 points in the Chicago Sky’s 88-87 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Sky have gone 3-5 at home. Chicago is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 3-2 on the road. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.1.

Chicago’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sky.

Wilson is scoring 27.8 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

Aces: Kierstan Bell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.