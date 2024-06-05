Brewers take road slide into matchup with the Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (36-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-19, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (36-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia is 26-9 at home and 43-19 overall. The Phillies have an 11-7 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has an 18-15 record on the road and a 36-25 record overall. The Brewers have hit 68 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has six doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins ranks fourth on the Brewers with 15 extra base hits (five doubles and 10 home runs). Willy Adames is 11-for-37 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.