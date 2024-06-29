Brewers host the Cubs, aim to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (38-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-33, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10…

Chicago Cubs (38-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (5-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -131, Cubs +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee has gone 26-12 in home games and 49-33 overall. The Brewers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Chicago is 38-45 overall and 16-27 on the road. The Cubs have a 21-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 19 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has five doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .199 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.