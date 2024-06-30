Brewers and Cubs meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (39-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-34, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Chicago Cubs (39-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-34, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 6.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -175, Cubs +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 49-34 overall and 26-13 in home games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Chicago has a 17-27 record on the road and a 39-45 record overall. The Cubs have gone 16-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .232 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14-for-44 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .267 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.