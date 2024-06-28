Braves try to keep home win streak going, host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-35, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:20…

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -182, Pirates +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta is 44-35 overall and 24-13 in home games. The Braves have a 29-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh has a 20-21 record on the road and a 39-41 record overall. The Pirates are 20-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.