Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.14 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -157, Pirates +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta has gone 25-13 in home games and 45-35 overall. The Braves have gone 30-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh has gone 20-22 on the road and 39-42 overall. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has a .304 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 17 doubles and 21 home runs. Jarred Kelenic is 13-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while hitting .279 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 5-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

