Boston leads Indiana against Chicago after 27-point game

Chicago Sky (4-8, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-10, 3-6 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Chicago Sky after Aliyah Boston scored 27 points in the Indiana Fever’s 91-84 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 3-6 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Sky are 2-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is eighth in the WNBA scoring 78.8 points per game while shooting 41.9%.

Indiana scores 78.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 80.3 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 71-70 on June 1, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 12.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

