Becchetti provides go-ahead runs with 2-run smash to send Georgia Tech past UNC Wilmington

ATEHNS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Becchetti crushed an 0-2 pitch well past the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth and Georgia Tech beat UNC Wilmington 3-1 on Sunday in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (33-24) advance to the regional final to face Georgia later on Sunday and Monday if necessary.

With the score tied at 1-all, Bobby Zmarzlak singled down the right field line. Becchetti stepped to the plate and fell behind 0-2 in the count before rocking a Zack Taylor changeup over the wall.

An inning earlier, Drew Burress knotted it at a run apiece when he took Taylor to the deep part of left center field.

The Seahawks (40-21) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Tanner Thach doubled to left center to score Aiden Evans who just before him singled down the first base line.

Cam Jones pitched seven innings surrendering six hits to move his record to 4-2 on the year. Dawson Brown pitched the final two innings for his fourth save of the season.

