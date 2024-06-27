All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|Baltimore
|50
|30
|.625
|1
|Boston
|43
|37
|.538
|8
|Tampa Bay
|40
|41
|.494
|11½
|Toronto
|36
|43
|.456
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|27
|.654
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|36
|.550
|8
|Kansas City
|44
|38
|.537
|9
|Detroit
|37
|43
|.463
|15
|Chicago
|21
|61
|.256
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|46
|37
|.554
|—
|Houston
|40
|40
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|37
|43
|.463
|7½
|Los Angeles
|33
|46
|.418
|11
|Oakland
|29
|54
|.349
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|27
|.663
|—
|Atlanta
|44
|34
|.564
|8
|New York
|39
|39
|.500
|13
|Washington
|38
|42
|.475
|15
|Miami
|28
|52
|.350
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|St. Louis
|41
|38
|.519
|6
|Pittsburgh
|39
|41
|.488
|8½
|Cincinnati
|37
|43
|.463
|10½
|Chicago
|37
|44
|.457
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|44
|41
|.518
|8½
|Arizona
|39
|41
|.488
|11
|San Francisco
|39
|42
|.481
|11½
|Colorado
|27
|53
|.338
|23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Miami 1
Houston 7, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 2
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8, Arizona 3
Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington (Parker 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-5), 6:50 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 1-0) at Baltimore (Suárez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-7), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Plesac 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 7-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 2, 1st game
Houston 7, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
San Diego 8, Washington 5
St. Louis 4, Atlanta 1, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Minnesota 8, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Tyler 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-3), 6:20 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-5), 6:50 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 3-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
