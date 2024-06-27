All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 30 .634 — Baltimore 50 30 .625 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 30 .634 — Baltimore 50 30 .625 1 Boston 43 37 .538 8 Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 11½ Toronto 36 43 .456 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 27 .654 — Minnesota 44 36 .550 8 Kansas City 44 38 .537 9 Detroit 37 43 .463 15 Chicago 21 61 .256 32

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 46 37 .554 — Houston 40 40 .500 4½ Texas 37 43 .463 7½ Los Angeles 33 46 .418 11 Oakland 29 54 .349 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 27 .663 — Atlanta 44 34 .564 8 New York 39 39 .500 13 Washington 38 42 .475 15 Miami 28 52 .350 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 33 .593 — St. Louis 41 38 .519 6 Pittsburgh 39 41 .488 8½ Cincinnati 37 43 .463 10½ Chicago 37 44 .457 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 31 .622 — San Diego 44 41 .518 8½ Arizona 39 41 .488 11 San Francisco 39 42 .481 11½ Colorado 27 53 .338 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Miami 1

Houston 7, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 2

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8, Arizona 3

Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Parker 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-5), 6:50 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 1-0) at Baltimore (Suárez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 7-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-7), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Plesac 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 7-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Houston 7, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

San Diego 8, Washington 5

St. Louis 4, Atlanta 1, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Minnesota 8, Arizona 3

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Tyler 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-5), 6:50 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 3-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

