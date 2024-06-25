All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Baltimore 49 29 .628 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 28 .650 — Baltimore 49 29 .628 2 Boston 43 36 .544 8½ Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 12½ Toronto 35 43 .449 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 50 26 .658 — Minnesota 43 35 .551 8 Kansas City 43 37 .538 9 Detroit 36 42 .462 15 Chicago 21 59 .263 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 45 36 .556 — Houston 38 40 .487 5½ Texas 37 41 .474 6½ Los Angeles 31 46 .403 12 Oakland 29 52 .358 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 52 26 .667 — Atlanta 43 33 .566 8 Washington 38 40 .487 14 New York 37 39 .487 14 Miami 27 51 .346 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 33 .582 — St. Louis 40 37 .519 5 Cincinnati 37 41 .474 8½ Pittsburgh 37 41 .474 8½ Chicago 37 42 .468 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 49 31 .613 — San Diego 42 41 .506 8½ Arizona 38 40 .487 10 San Francisco 37 42 .468 11½ Colorado 27 51 .346 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Kansas City 4, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Turnbull 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 2-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 8-3), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-2) at Boston (Crawford 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 8-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 4, Atlanta 3

Kansas City 4, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Turnbull 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Herz 1-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 8-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

