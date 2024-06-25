All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Baltimore
|49
|29
|.628
|2
|Boston
|43
|36
|.544
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|40
|.494
|12½
|Toronto
|35
|43
|.449
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|50
|26
|.658
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|35
|.551
|8
|Kansas City
|43
|37
|.538
|9
|Detroit
|36
|42
|.462
|15
|Chicago
|21
|59
|.263
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|45
|36
|.556
|—
|Houston
|38
|40
|.487
|5½
|Texas
|37
|41
|.474
|6½
|Los Angeles
|31
|46
|.403
|12
|Oakland
|29
|52
|.358
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|43
|33
|.566
|8
|Washington
|38
|40
|.487
|14
|New York
|37
|39
|.487
|14
|Miami
|27
|51
|.346
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|33
|.582
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|37
|.519
|5
|Cincinnati
|37
|41
|.474
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|37
|41
|.474
|8½
|Chicago
|37
|42
|.468
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|—
|San Diego
|42
|41
|.506
|8½
|Arizona
|38
|40
|.487
|10
|San Francisco
|37
|42
|.468
|11½
|Colorado
|27
|51
|.346
|21
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Kansas City 4, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Turnbull 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 2-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-6) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 8-3), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 0-2) at Boston (Crawford 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 8-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 4, Atlanta 3
Kansas City 4, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Turnbull 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-8) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Herz 1-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 10-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 8-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.