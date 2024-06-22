All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 27 .654 — Baltimore 49 26 .653 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 27 .654 — Baltimore 49 26 .653 ½ Boston 40 36 .526 10 Tampa Bay 37 39 .487 13 Toronto 35 40 .467 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 47 26 .644 — Kansas City 42 35 .545 7 Minnesota 41 35 .539 7½ Detroit 35 40 .467 13 Chicago 20 57 .260 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 44 34 .564 — Houston 36 40 .474 7 Texas 35 40 .467 7½ Los Angeles 30 45 .400 12½ Oakland 29 49 .372 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 26 .653 — Atlanta 42 31 .575 6 Washington 37 38 .493 12 New York 36 38 .486 12½ Miami 26 49 .347 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 44 32 .579 — St. Louis 37 37 .500 6 Cincinnati 36 39 .480 7½ Pittsburgh 36 39 .480 7½ Chicago 36 40 .474 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 31 .603 — San Diego 40 40 .500 8 Arizona 38 38 .500 8 San Francisco 36 40 .474 10 Colorado 26 50 .342 20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Boston 2

Cleveland 7, Toronto 1

Atlanta 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 14, Baltimore 11

Oakland 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-1) at Detroit (Olson 1-8), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-5) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 3-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 5-4) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 6-6) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

Miami 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Boston 2

Atlanta 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 11, Colorado 5

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Milwaukee 5

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Cecconi 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-3), 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-5) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-5) at St. Louis (Gray 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 4-2) at San Diego (King 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

