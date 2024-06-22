All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|27
|.654
|—
|Baltimore
|49
|26
|.653
|½
|Boston
|40
|36
|.526
|10
|Tampa Bay
|37
|39
|.487
|13
|Toronto
|35
|40
|.467
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Kansas City
|42
|35
|.545
|7
|Minnesota
|41
|35
|.539
|7½
|Detroit
|35
|40
|.467
|13
|Chicago
|20
|57
|.260
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Houston
|36
|40
|.474
|7
|Texas
|35
|40
|.467
|7½
|Los Angeles
|30
|45
|.400
|12½
|Oakland
|29
|49
|.372
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|26
|.653
|—
|Atlanta
|42
|31
|.575
|6
|Washington
|37
|38
|.493
|12
|New York
|36
|38
|.486
|12½
|Miami
|26
|49
|.347
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|32
|.579
|—
|St. Louis
|37
|37
|.500
|6
|Cincinnati
|36
|39
|.480
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|39
|.480
|7½
|Chicago
|36
|40
|.474
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|40
|40
|.500
|8
|Arizona
|38
|38
|.500
|8
|San Francisco
|36
|40
|.474
|10
|Colorado
|26
|50
|.342
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Toronto 1
Atlanta 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Houston 14, Baltimore 11
Oakland 6, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-2), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-1) at Detroit (Olson 1-8), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-5) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 3-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 5-4) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Miami 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Boston 2
Atlanta 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 11, Colorado 5
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Milwaukee 5
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Cecconi 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-3), 11:35 a.m.
Atlanta (Fried 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 6-5) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 6-5) at St. Louis (Gray 8-4), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 4-2) at San Diego (King 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
