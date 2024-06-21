All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 26 .662 — Baltimore 49 25 .662 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 26 .662 — Baltimore 49 25 .662 ½ Boston 40 35 .533 10 Tampa Bay 36 39 .480 14 Toronto 35 39 .473 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 46 26 .639 — Kansas City 42 34 .553 6 Minnesota 41 34 .547 6½ Detroit 34 40 .459 13 Chicago 20 56 .263 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 44 33 .571 — Houston 35 40 .467 8 Texas 34 40 .459 8½ Los Angeles 29 45 .392 13½ Oakland 28 49 .364 16

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 25 .662 — Atlanta 41 31 .569 7 Washington 36 38 .486 13 New York 35 38 .479 13½ Miami 25 49 .338 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 44 31 .587 — St. Louis 37 37 .500 6½ Pittsburgh 36 38 .486 7½ Chicago 36 39 .480 8 Cincinnati 35 39 .473 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 30 .610 — San Diego 39 40 .494 9 Arizona 37 38 .493 9 San Francisco 36 40 .474 10½ Colorado 26 49 .347 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 2

Baltimore 17, N.Y. Yankees 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 8-2) at Houston (Blanco 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-5) at Cleveland (Lively 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 6

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Hicks 4-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-3) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

