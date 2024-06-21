All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|Baltimore
|49
|25
|.662
|½
|Boston
|40
|35
|.533
|10
|Tampa Bay
|36
|39
|.480
|14
|Toronto
|35
|39
|.473
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|Kansas City
|42
|34
|.553
|6
|Minnesota
|41
|34
|.547
|6½
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|13
|Chicago
|20
|56
|.263
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Houston
|35
|40
|.467
|8
|Texas
|34
|40
|.459
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|45
|.392
|13½
|Oakland
|28
|49
|.364
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|31
|.569
|7
|Washington
|36
|38
|.486
|13
|New York
|35
|38
|.479
|13½
|Miami
|25
|49
|.338
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|St. Louis
|37
|37
|.500
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|38
|.486
|7½
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|8
|Cincinnati
|35
|39
|.473
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|San Diego
|39
|40
|.494
|9
|Arizona
|37
|38
|.493
|9
|San Francisco
|36
|40
|.474
|10½
|Colorado
|26
|49
|.347
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 3, Oakland 2
Baltimore 17, N.Y. Yankees 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 8-2) at Houston (Blanco 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-5) at Cleveland (Lively 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 5, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 6
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Hicks 4-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-3), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-3) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
