All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|Baltimore
|47
|25
|.653
|2½
|Boston
|39
|35
|.527
|11½
|Toronto
|35
|38
|.479
|15
|Tampa Bay
|34
|39
|.466
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Minnesota
|41
|32
|.562
|4½
|Kansas City
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|Detroit
|34
|40
|.459
|12
|Chicago
|20
|54
|.270
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Houston
|33
|40
|.452
|10
|Texas
|33
|40
|.452
|10
|Los Angeles
|29
|44
|.397
|14
|Oakland
|27
|48
|.360
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|31
|.569
|7½
|New York
|35
|37
|.486
|13½
|Washington
|35
|37
|.486
|13½
|Miami
|24
|49
|.329
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|38
|.486
|7½
|Chicago
|35
|39
|.473
|8½
|Cincinnati
|35
|39
|.473
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Arizona
|36
|37
|.493
|9
|San Francisco
|36
|38
|.486
|9½
|San Diego
|37
|40
|.481
|10
|Colorado
|25
|48
|.342
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Texas 6
Oakland 7, Kansas City 5
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Detroit 0
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Cleveland (Allen 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 10-2) at Oakland (Spence 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-1), 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 5, Washington 0
Miami 9, St. Louis 8, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta 2, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 9
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 7, Detroit 0
St. Louis at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 4-5) at Washington (Gore 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 7-2) at Colorado (Blach 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 3-7) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3) at San Diego (Mazur 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
