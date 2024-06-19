All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 51 24 .680 — Baltimore 47 25 .653 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 24 .680 — Baltimore 47 25 .653 2½ Boston 39 35 .527 11½ Toronto 35 38 .479 15 Tampa Bay 34 39 .466 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 26 .629 — Minnesota 41 32 .562 4½ Kansas City 41 33 .554 5 Detroit 34 40 .459 12 Chicago 20 54 .270 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 44 31 .587 — Houston 33 40 .452 10 Texas 33 40 .452 10 Los Angeles 29 44 .397 14 Oakland 27 48 .360 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 49 24 .671 — Atlanta 41 31 .569 7½ New York 35 37 .486 13½ Washington 35 37 .486 13½ Miami 24 49 .329 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 43 30 .589 — St. Louis 36 36 .500 6½ Pittsburgh 36 38 .486 7½ Chicago 35 39 .473 8½ Cincinnati 35 39 .473 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 46 29 .613 — Arizona 36 37 .493 9 San Francisco 36 38 .486 9½ San Diego 37 40 .481 10 Colorado 25 48 .342 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Detroit 0

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Cleveland (Allen 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 10-2) at Oakland (Spence 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-1), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5, Washington 0

Miami 9, St. Louis 8, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 2, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 9

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 7, Detroit 0

St. Louis at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 4-5) at Washington (Gore 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 7-2) at Colorado (Blach 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 3-7) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 4-3) at San Diego (Mazur 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

