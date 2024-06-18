All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Baltimore
|47
|24
|.662
|1½
|Boston
|38
|35
|.521
|11½
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|14
|Tampa Bay
|34
|38
|.472
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Minnesota
|40
|32
|.556
|5½
|Detroit
|34
|38
|.472
|11½
|Chicago
|19
|54
|.260
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Houston
|33
|39
|.458
|9
|Texas
|33
|39
|.458
|9
|Los Angeles
|29
|43
|.403
|13
|Oakland
|26
|48
|.351
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|39
|31
|.557
|8
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|New York
|34
|37
|.479
|13½
|Miami
|23
|49
|.319
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|35
|.507
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|37
|.486
|7
|Cincinnati
|34
|38
|.472
|8
|Chicago
|34
|39
|.466
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|San Francisco
|36
|37
|.493
|8½
|San Diego
|37
|39
|.487
|9
|Arizona
|35
|37
|.486
|9
|Colorado
|25
|47
|.347
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 14, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-2) at Atlanta (López 4-2), 12:20 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-8), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 2
Atlanta 2, Detroit 1
St. Louis 7, Miami 6, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 14, Texas 2
San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 3
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-2) at Atlanta (López 4-2), 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-4), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 12:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 4-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-4), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 3-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-7), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
