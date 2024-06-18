All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 24 .676 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 24 .676 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 1½ Boston 38 35 .521 11½ Toronto 35 37 .486 14 Tampa Bay 34 38 .472 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 25 .638 — Kansas City 41 32 .562 5 Minnesota 40 32 .556 5½ Detroit 34 38 .472 11½ Chicago 19 54 .260 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 43 31 .581 — Houston 33 39 .458 9 Texas 33 39 .458 9 Los Angeles 29 43 .403 13 Oakland 26 48 .351 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 48 24 .667 — Atlanta 39 31 .557 8 Washington 35 36 .493 12½ New York 34 37 .479 13½ Miami 23 49 .319 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 30 .583 — St. Louis 36 35 .507 5½ Pittsburgh 35 37 .486 7 Cincinnati 34 38 .472 8 Chicago 34 39 .466 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 29 .608 — San Francisco 36 37 .493 8½ San Diego 37 39 .487 9 Arizona 35 37 .486 9 Colorado 25 47 .347 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 14, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-2) at Atlanta (López 4-2), 12:20 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-8), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 2

Atlanta 2, Detroit 1

St. Louis 7, Miami 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 14, Texas 2

San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 3

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-2) at Atlanta (López 4-2), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-4), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 12:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 4-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 10-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-4), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 3-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-3) at Texas (Heaney 2-8), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

