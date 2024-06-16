All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 23 .685 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 23 .685 — Baltimore 47 24 .662 2 Boston 36 35 .507 13 Toronto 35 36 .493 14 Tampa Bay 34 38 .472 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 25 .638 — Kansas City 41 31 .569 4½ Minnesota 39 32 .549 6 Detroit 34 37 .479 11 Chicago 19 53 .264 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 42 31 .575 — Texas 33 37 .471 7½ Houston 33 39 .458 8½ Los Angeles 28 42 .400 12½ Oakland 26 47 .356 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 24 .662 — Atlanta 38 31 .551 8 Washington 35 36 .493 12 New York 33 37 .471 13½ Miami 23 48 .324 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 29 .592 — St. Louis 35 35 .500 6½ Cincinnati 34 37 .479 8 Chicago 34 38 .472 8½ Pittsburgh 33 37 .471 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 43 29 .597 — San Diego 37 38 .493 7½ Arizona 34 37 .479 8½ San Francisco 34 37 .479 8½ Colorado 25 45 .357 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 13, Houston 5

Seattle 7, Texas 5

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Arizona 2

Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6

Houston 4, Detroit 1

Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 7, Cleveland 6

Minnesota 6, Oakland 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 3-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-8) at Atlanta (Fried 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at Texas (Gray 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 16, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 8-4) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-8) at Atlanta (Fried 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at Texas (Gray 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 6-1) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

