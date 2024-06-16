All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|23
|.685
|—
|Baltimore
|47
|24
|.662
|2
|Boston
|36
|35
|.507
|13
|Toronto
|35
|36
|.493
|14
|Tampa Bay
|34
|38
|.472
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|31
|.569
|4½
|Minnesota
|39
|32
|.549
|6
|Detroit
|34
|37
|.479
|11
|Chicago
|19
|53
|.264
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Texas
|33
|37
|.471
|7½
|Houston
|33
|39
|.458
|8½
|Los Angeles
|28
|42
|.400
|12½
|Oakland
|26
|47
|.356
|16
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Atlanta
|38
|31
|.551
|8
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|12
|New York
|33
|37
|.471
|13½
|Miami
|23
|48
|.324
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|6½
|Cincinnati
|34
|37
|.479
|8
|Chicago
|34
|38
|.472
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|37
|.471
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|San Diego
|37
|38
|.493
|7½
|Arizona
|34
|37
|.479
|8½
|San Francisco
|34
|37
|.479
|8½
|Colorado
|25
|45
|.357
|17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 5, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 13, Houston 5
Seattle 7, Texas 5
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Arizona 2
Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6
Houston 4, Detroit 1
Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 7, Cleveland 6
Minnesota 6, Oakland 2, 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 3-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-8) at Atlanta (Fried 6-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at Texas (Gray 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 16, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 8-4) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-8) at Atlanta (Fried 6-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at Texas (Gray 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 6-1) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
