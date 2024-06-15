All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|22
|.694
|—
|Baltimore
|45
|24
|.652
|3½
|Boston
|35
|35
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|33
|36
|.478
|15½
|Tampa Bay
|33
|37
|.471
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|23
|.657
|—
|Kansas City
|40
|31
|.563
|6
|Minnesota
|38
|32
|.543
|7½
|Detroit
|33
|36
|.478
|12
|Chicago
|18
|53
|.254
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Texas
|33
|36
|.478
|6½
|Houston
|32
|38
|.457
|8
|Los Angeles
|27
|42
|.391
|12½
|Oakland
|26
|46
|.361
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Atlanta
|37
|30
|.552
|9
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|14
|New York
|31
|37
|.456
|15½
|Miami
|23
|46
|.333
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|St. Louis
|34
|34
|.500
|5½
|Cincinnati
|34
|35
|.493
|6
|Pittsburgh
|33
|36
|.478
|7
|Chicago
|33
|37
|.471
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|San Diego
|37
|36
|.507
|7
|Arizona
|34
|36
|.486
|8½
|San Francisco
|34
|36
|.486
|8½
|Colorado
|24
|45
|.348
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Houston 4, Detroit 0
Minnesota 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 7-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 6-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-5), 1:37 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 2-2) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-5) at Minnesota (Paddack 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Washington (Parker 4-3), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 7-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 3-5) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Hudson 2-8), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.