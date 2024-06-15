All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 22 .694 — Baltimore 45 24 .652 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 22 .694 — Baltimore 45 24 .652 3½ Boston 35 35 .500 14 Toronto 33 36 .478 15½ Tampa Bay 33 37 .471 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 23 .657 — Kansas City 40 31 .563 6 Minnesota 38 32 .543 7½ Detroit 33 36 .478 12 Chicago 18 53 .254 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 41 31 .569 — Texas 33 36 .478 6½ Houston 32 38 .457 8 Los Angeles 27 42 .391 12½ Oakland 26 46 .361 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 47 22 .681 — Atlanta 37 30 .552 9 Washington 33 36 .478 14 New York 31 37 .456 15½ Miami 23 46 .333 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 29 .580 — St. Louis 34 34 .500 5½ Cincinnati 34 35 .493 6 Pittsburgh 33 36 .478 7 Chicago 33 37 .471 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 43 28 .606 — San Diego 37 36 .507 7 Arizona 34 36 .486 8½ San Francisco 34 36 .486 8½ Colorado 24 45 .348 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Houston 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 6-2) at Toronto (Berríos 5-5), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-2) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at Minnesota (Paddack 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Washington (Parker 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 3-5) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Hudson 2-8), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

