Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 10, 2024, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 46 21 .687
Baltimore 42 22 .656
Boston 33 33 .500 12½
Toronto 32 33 .492 13
Tampa Bay 31 34 .477 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 22 .656
Kansas City 39 27 .591 4
Minnesota 34 31 .523
Detroit 32 33 .492 10½
Chicago 17 49 .258 26

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 37 30 .552
Texas 31 34 .477 5
Houston 30 36 .455
Oakland 26 41 .388 11
Los Angeles 25 40 .385 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 45 20 .692
Atlanta 35 28 .556 9
Washington 30 35 .462 15
New York 28 36 .438 16½
Miami 22 43 .338 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 27 .585
Chicago 32 34 .485
Cincinnati 32 34 .485
St. Louis 31 33 .484
Pittsburgh 31 34 .477 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 41 26 .612
San Diego 34 35 .493 8
San Francisco 32 34 .485
Arizona 31 35 .470
Colorado 23 42 .354 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Texas 7, San Francisco 2

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 6, Miami 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 5-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

Texas 7, San Francisco 2

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 6, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Arizona 9, San Diego 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up