All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Baltimore
|42
|22
|.656
|2½
|Boston
|33
|33
|.500
|12½
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|13
|Tampa Bay
|31
|34
|.477
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|22
|.656
|—
|Kansas City
|39
|27
|.591
|4
|Minnesota
|34
|31
|.523
|8½
|Detroit
|32
|33
|.492
|10½
|Chicago
|17
|49
|.258
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Texas
|31
|34
|.477
|5
|Houston
|30
|36
|.455
|6½
|Oakland
|26
|41
|.388
|11
|Los Angeles
|25
|40
|.385
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|45
|20
|.692
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|28
|.556
|9
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|15
|New York
|28
|36
|.438
|16½
|Miami
|22
|43
|.338
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|32
|34
|.485
|6½
|Cincinnati
|32
|34
|.485
|6½
|St. Louis
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|34
|.477
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|San Diego
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|San Francisco
|32
|34
|.485
|8½
|Arizona
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Colorado
|23
|42
|.354
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Texas 7, San Francisco 2
Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 6, Miami 3
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 5-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5
Texas 7, San Francisco 2
Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 6, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Arizona 9, San Diego 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.