All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 21 .687 — Baltimore 42 22 .656 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 21 .687 — Baltimore 42 22 .656 2½ Boston 33 33 .500 12½ Toronto 32 33 .492 13 Tampa Bay 31 34 .477 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 42 22 .656 — Kansas City 39 27 .591 4 Minnesota 34 31 .523 8½ Detroit 32 33 .492 10½ Chicago 17 49 .258 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 37 30 .552 — Texas 31 34 .477 5 Houston 30 36 .455 6½ Oakland 26 41 .388 11 Los Angeles 25 40 .385 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 45 20 .692 — Atlanta 35 28 .556 9 Washington 30 35 .462 15 New York 28 36 .438 16½ Miami 22 43 .338 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 38 27 .585 — Chicago 32 34 .485 6½ Cincinnati 32 34 .485 6½ St. Louis 31 33 .484 6½ Pittsburgh 31 34 .477 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 26 .612 — San Diego 34 35 .493 8 San Francisco 32 34 .485 8½ Arizona 31 35 .470 9½ Colorado 23 42 .354 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Texas 7, San Francisco 2

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 6, Miami 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 5-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

Texas 7, San Francisco 2

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 6, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Arizona 9, San Diego 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Detroit (Maeda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-3) at Boston (Crawford 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 5-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 5-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 4-2), 9:45 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.