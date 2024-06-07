All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|19
|.703
|—
|Baltimore
|39
|22
|.639
|4½
|Boston
|32
|31
|.508
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|31
|.500
|13
|Toronto
|30
|32
|.484
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Kansas City
|37
|26
|.587
|4
|Minnesota
|33
|29
|.532
|7½
|Detroit
|31
|31
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|48
|.238
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Texas
|30
|32
|.484
|5
|Houston
|28
|35
|.444
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|39
|.391
|11
|Los Angeles
|24
|38
|.387
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|25
|.583
|7½
|New York
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
|Washington
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
|Miami
|21
|41
|.339
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Chicago
|31
|32
|.492
|5½
|Cincinnati
|30
|33
|.476
|6½
|St. Louis
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|33
|.468
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|San Diego
|32
|34
|.485
|8
|Arizona
|30
|33
|.476
|8½
|San Francisco
|30
|33
|.476
|8½
|Colorado
|22
|40
|.355
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 5
Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Oakland (Medina 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4), 7:35 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 7
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at Washington (Gore 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-5) at St. Louis (Gibson 4-2), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Diego (Waldron 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 10:10 a.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
