All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 19 .703 — Baltimore 39 22 .639 4½ Boston 32 31 .508 12½ Tampa Bay 31 31 .500 13 Toronto 30 32 .484 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 40 21 .656 — Kansas City 37 26 .587 4 Minnesota 33 29 .532 7½ Detroit 31 31 .500 9½ Chicago 15 48 .238 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 36 28 .563 — Texas 30 32 .484 5 Houston 28 35 .444 7½ Oakland 25 39 .391 11 Los Angeles 24 38 .387 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 44 19 .698 — Atlanta 35 25 .583 7½ New York 27 35 .435 16½ Washington 27 35 .435 16½ Miami 21 41 .339 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 26 .581 — Chicago 31 32 .492 5½ Cincinnati 30 33 .476 6½ St. Louis 29 32 .475 6½ Pittsburgh 29 33 .468 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 39 25 .609 — San Diego 32 34 .485 8 Arizona 30 33 .476 8½ San Francisco 30 33 .476 8½ Colorado 22 40 .355 16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 5

Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Oakland (Medina 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Kansas City (Marsh 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4), 7:35 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 7

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at Washington (Gore 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Texas (Heaney 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-5) at St. Louis (Gibson 4-2), 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 5-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Diego (Waldron 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 10:10 a.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

