All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Baltimore
|39
|21
|.650
|3½
|Boston
|31
|31
|.500
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|31
|.500
|12½
|Toronto
|29
|32
|.475
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|20
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|36
|26
|.581
|5
|Minnesota
|33
|28
|.541
|7½
|Detroit
|31
|31
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|15
|47
|.242
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Texas
|30
|32
|.484
|4½
|Houston
|28
|35
|.444
|7
|Oakland
|25
|38
|.397
|10
|Los Angeles
|24
|38
|.387
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|25
|.576
|8
|Washington
|27
|34
|.443
|16
|New York
|27
|35
|.435
|16½
|Miami
|21
|41
|.339
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|26
|.581
|—
|Chicago
|31
|31
|.500
|5
|St. Louis
|29
|31
|.483
|6
|Pittsburgh
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|Cincinnati
|29
|33
|.468
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|San Diego
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|San Francisco
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Arizona
|29
|33
|.468
|8½
|Colorado
|21
|40
|.344
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 9, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 3
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 5
Texas 9, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4), 6:50 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-5) at Texas (Lorenzen 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 5-5) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-5), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 6-6) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 9, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 4, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 12, Colorado 7
San Francisco 9, Arizona 3
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 8-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-5) at Texas (Lorenzen 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-4) at San Diego (King 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
