All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 44 19 .698 — Baltimore 39 21 .650 3½ Boston 31 31 .500 12½ Tampa Bay 31 31 .500 12½ Toronto 29 32 .475 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 40 20 .667 — Kansas City 36 26 .581 5 Minnesota 33 28 .541 7½ Detroit 31 31 .500 10 Chicago 15 47 .242 26

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 35 28 .556 — Texas 30 32 .484 4½ Houston 28 35 .444 7 Oakland 25 38 .397 10 Los Angeles 24 38 .387 10½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 44 19 .698 — Atlanta 34 25 .576 8 Washington 27 34 .443 16 New York 27 35 .435 16½ Miami 21 41 .339 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 26 .581 — Chicago 31 31 .500 5 St. Louis 29 31 .483 6 Pittsburgh 29 32 .475 6½ Cincinnati 29 33 .468 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 25 .603 — San Diego 32 33 .492 7 San Francisco 30 33 .476 8 Arizona 29 33 .468 8½ Colorado 21 40 .344 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 3

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 5

Texas 9, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4), 6:50 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 6-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-5) at Texas (Lorenzen 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 5-5) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 6-6) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 12, Colorado 7

San Francisco 9, Arizona 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 6

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 8-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 6-3) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-5) at Texas (Lorenzen 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-4) at San Diego (King 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

