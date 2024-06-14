Angels visit the Giants to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (26-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-35, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Angels (26-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-35, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco is 34-35 overall and 19-15 at home. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Los Angeles is 15-19 on the road and 26-42 overall. The Angels rank eighth in MLB play with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .236 batting average, and has 18 doubles, eight home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.98 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.