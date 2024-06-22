Angels rally to beat Dodgers 3-2 in 10 innings; Ohtani homers against his old team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Ward singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Ward singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Angels over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Friday night in Shohei Ohtani’s first game against his old team.

Ohtani hit a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth that put the Dodgers ahead. He was 2 for 2 with two walks but got caught stealing to end the eighth. The Dodgers managed just three other hits.

Jo Adell started the 10th at second base and was sacrificed to third by Nolan Schanuel. Dodgers closer Evan Phillips (0-1) came in and retired Luis Rengifo on a groundout before Ward singled to left.

The Dodgers couldn’t produce in the bottom of the inning. Cavan Biggio started at second and took third on Jason Heyward’s groundout, but Carlos Estevez struck out Kiké Hernández and Gavin Lux to end the game and earn his 14th save.

Luis García (2-0) got the win with two innings of relief.

Ohtani’s 455-foot shot — his NL-leading 22nd homer of the season — into right-center off reliever Matt Moore scored Austin Barnes, who singled, and snapped a scoreless tie. It was Ohtani’s seventh homer in his last 11 games.

Dodgers relievers hit four batters in two innings. Ryan Yarbrough became the club’s first pitcher to plunk three in one inning since Carl Doyle on June 8, 1940.

The Angels tied the game in the sixth, when Yarbrough hit Rengifo leading off. Ward singled before Logan O’Hoppe got hit to load the bases. Yarbrough then plunked Zach Neto to force in a run. Mickey Moniak followed with a groundout to second that scored Ward and tied the game, 2-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP José Soriano (abdomen infection) was scratched from the lineup and placed on the 15-day IL. … Utilityman Brandon Drury was scratched for the second straight game because of illness. … 3B Anthony Rendon (left hamstring) joined the team in LA and worked on the field.

Dodgers: 3B Max Muncy (oblique) was moved to the 60-day IL. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) will throw four innings in his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City at Reno.

UP NEXT:

RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 4.50 ERA), coming off a 5-3 win over Milwaukee earlier in the week, starts Saturday for the Angels. RHP Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.00) makes his team-high 16th start for the Dodgers in the series finale.

