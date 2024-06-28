Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Aidan Morris transfers to…

Aidan Morris transfers to Middlesbrough from Columbus Crew

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Aidan Morris transferred Friday to Middlesbrough of England’s second tier League Championship from Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

The 22-year-old joined the Crew academy in 2017, played college soccer for Indiana in 2019 and then signed with the Crew for the 2020 season. He scored six goals in 83 regular-season MLS matches.

He made his U.S. national team debut in January 2023 and has five international appearances.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up