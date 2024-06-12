2026 World Cup Glance

All Times TBA SECOND ROUND Sunday, June 28 At Inglewood, Calif. Group A second vs. Group B second Monday, June…

All Times TBA SECOND ROUND Sunday, June 28 At Inglewood, Calif.

Group A second vs. Group B second

Monday, June 29 At Foxborough, Mass.

Group E winner vs. Group A, B, C, D or F third

At Houston

Group C winner vs. Group F second

At Monterrey, Mexico

Group F winner vs. Group C second

Tuesday, June 30 At Arlington, Texas

Group E second vs. Group I second

At East Rutherford, N.J.

Group I winner vs. Group C, D, F, G or H third

At Mexico City

Group A winner vs. Group C, E, F, H or I third

Wednesday, July 1 At Atlanta

Group L winner vs. Group E, H, I, J or K third

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Group D winner vs. Group B, E, F, I or J third

At Seattle

Group G winner vs. Group A, E, H, I or J third

Thursday, July 2 At Inglewood, Calif.

Group H winner vs. Group J second

At Toronto

Group K second vs. Group L second

At Vancouver, British Columbia

Group B winner vs. Group E, F, G, I or J third

Friday, July 3 At Arlington, Texas

Group D second vs. Group G second

At Kansas City, Mo.

Group K winner vs. Group D, E, I, J or L third

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Group J winner vs. Group H second

THIRD ROUND Saturday, July 4 At Houston

Inglewood winner vs. Monterrey winner

At Philadelphia

Foxborough winner vs. East Rutherford winner

Sunday, July 5 At East Rutherford, N.J.

Houston winner vs. Arlington June 30 winner

At Mexico City

Mexico City vs. Atlanta winner

Monday, July 6 At Arlington, Texas

Toronto winner vs. Inglewood winner

At Seattle

Santa Clara winner vs. Seattle winner

Tuesday, July 7 At Atlanta

Miami Gardens winner vs. Arlington July 3 winner

At Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver winner vs. Kansas City winner

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, July 9 At Foxborough, Mass.

Philadelphia vs. Houston winner

Friday, July 10 At Inglewood, Calif.

Arlington winner vs. Seattle winner

Saturday, July 11 At Kansas City, Mo.

Atlanta winner vs. Vancouver winner

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

East Rutherford winner vs. Mexico City winner

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 14 At Arlington, Texas

Foxborough winner vs. Inglewood winner

Wednesday, July 15 At Atlanta

Miami Gardens winner vs. Kansas City winner

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 18 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 19 At East Rutherford, N.J.

Semifinal winners

