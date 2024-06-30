2024 European Championship Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance; x-advanced
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|7
|x-Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Hungary
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Friday, June 14
|At Berlin
Germany 5 Scotland 1
|Saturday, June 15
|At Cologne, Germany
Switzerland 3, Hungary 1
|Wednesday, June 19
|At Stuttgart, Germany
Germany 2, Hungary 0
|At Cologne, Germany
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
|Sunday, June 23
|At Frankfurt, Germany
Switzerland 1 Germany 1
|At Stuttgart, Germany
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|x-Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Albania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
|Saturday, June 15
|At Berlin
Spain 3, Croatia 0
|At Dortmund, Germany
Italy 2, Albania 1
|Wednesday, June 19
|At Hamburg, Germany
Croatia 2, Albania 2
|Thursday, June 20
|At Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Spain 1, Italy 0
|Monday, June 24
|At Düsseldorf, Germany
Spain 1, Albania 0
|At Leipzig, Germany
Croatia 1, Italy 1
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-England
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|x-Denmark
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|x-Slovenia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Serbia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sunday, June 16
|At Stuttgart, Germany
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
|At Gelsenkirchen, Germany
England 1, Serbia 0
|Thursday, June 20
|At Munich
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
|At Frankfurt, Germany
Denmark 1, England 1
|Tuesday, June 25
|At Cologne, Germany
England. 0, Slovenia 0
|At Munich
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|x-France
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Sunday, June 15
|At Hamburg, Germany
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
|Monday, June 17
|At Düsseldorf, Germany
France 1, Austria 0
|Friday, June 21
|At Berlin
Austria 3, Poland 1
|At Leipzig, Germany
Netherlands 0, France 0
|Tuesday, June 25
|At Berlin
Austria 3, Netherlands 2
|At Dortmund, Germany
France 1, Poland 1
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Romania
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|x-Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|x-Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Monday, June 17
|At Munich
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
|At Frankfurt, Germany
Slovakia 1, Belgium 0
|Friday, June 21
|At Düsseldorf, Germany
Ukraine 2, Slovakia 1
|Saturday, June 22
|At Cologne, Germany
Belgium 2, Romania 0
|Wednesday, June 26
|At Frankfurt, Germany
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
|At Stuttgart, Germany
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|x-Turkey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|x-Georgia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
|Tuesday, June 18
|At Dortmund, Germany
Turkey 3, Georgia 1
|At Leipzig, Germany
Portugal 2, Czech Republic 1
|Saturday, June 22
|At Hamburg, Germany
Georgia 1, Czech Republic 1
|At Dortmund, Germany
Portugal 3, Turkey 0
|Wednesday, June 26
|At Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
|At Hamburg, Germany
Czech Republic 1, Turkey 2
|SECOND ROUND
|Saturday, June 29
|At Berlin
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
|At Dortmund, Germany
Germany 2, Denmark 0
|Sunday, June 30
|At Gelsenkirchen, Germany
England 2, Slovakia 1
|At Cologne, Germany
Spain 4, Georgia 1
|Monday, July 1
|At Düsseldorf, Germany
France vs. Belgium, noon
|At Frankfurt, Germany
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 2
|At Munich
Romania vs. Netherlands, noon
|At Leipzig, Germany
Austria vs. Turkey, 3 p.m.
|QUARTERFINALS
|Friday, July 5
|At Stuttgart, Germany
Spain vs. Germany, noon
|At Hamburg, Germany
Portugal-Slovenia winner vs. France-Belgium winner, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
|At Düsseldorf, Germany
England vs. Switzerland, noon
|At Berlin
Romania-Netherlands winner vs. Austria-Turkey winner, 3 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 9
|At Munich
Spain-Georgia_Germany vs. Portugal-Slovenia_France-Belgium winner, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 10
|At Dortmund, Germany
Romania-Netherlands_Austria-Turkey winner vs. England-Slovakia_Switzerland, 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday, July 14
|At Berlin
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
