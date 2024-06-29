Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2024 European Championship Glance

2024 European Championship Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2024, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance; x-advanced
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
x-Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Friday, June 14
At Berlin

Germany 5 Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15
At Cologne, Germany

Switzerland 3, Hungary 1

Wednesday, June 19
At Stuttgart, Germany

Germany 2, Hungary 0

At Cologne, Germany

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

Sunday, June 23
At Frankfurt, Germany

Switzerland 1 Germany 1

At Stuttgart, Germany

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9
x-Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
Saturday, June 15
At Berlin

Spain 3, Croatia 0

At Dortmund, Germany

Italy 2, Albania 1

Wednesday, June 19
At Hamburg, Germany

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Thursday, June 20
At Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Spain 1, Italy 0

Monday, June 24
At Düsseldorf, Germany

Spain 1, Albania 0

At Leipzig, Germany

Croatia 1, Italy 1

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
x-Denmark 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
x-Slovenia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Serbia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Sunday, June 16
At Stuttgart, Germany

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

At Gelsenkirchen, Germany

England 1, Serbia 0

Thursday, June 20
At Munich

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

At Frankfurt, Germany

Denmark 1, England 1

Tuesday, June 25
At Cologne, Germany

England. 0, Slovenia 0

At Munich

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
x-France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Sunday, June 15
At Hamburg, Germany

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

Monday, June 17
At Düsseldorf, Germany

France 1, Austria 0

Friday, June 21
At Berlin

Austria 3, Poland 1

At Leipzig, Germany

Netherlands 0, France 0

Tuesday, June 25
At Berlin

Austria 3, Netherlands 2

At Dortmund, Germany

France 1, Poland 1

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Romania 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
x-Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
x-Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Monday, June 17
At Munich

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

At Frankfurt, Germany

Slovakia 1, Belgium 0

Friday, June 21
At Düsseldorf, Germany

Ukraine 2, Slovakia 1

Saturday, June 22
At Cologne, Germany

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Wednesday, June 26
At Frankfurt, Germany

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

At Stuttgart, Germany

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Portugal 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
x-Turkey 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
x-Georgia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Czech Republic 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
Tuesday, June 18
At Dortmund, Germany

Turkey 3, Georgia 1

At Leipzig, Germany

Portugal 2, Czech Republic 1

Saturday, June 22
At Hamburg, Germany

Georgia 1, Czech Republic 1

At Dortmund, Germany

Portugal 3, Turkey 0

Wednesday, June 26
At Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

At Hamburg, Germany

Czech Republic 1, Turkey 2

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 29
At Berlin

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

At Dortmund, Germany

Germany 2, Denmark 0

Sunday, June 30
At Gelsenkirchen, Germany

England vs. Slovakia, noon

At Cologne, Germany

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m.

Monday, July 1
At Düsseldorf, Germany

France vs. Belgium, noon

At Frankfurt, Germany

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2
At Munich

Romania vs. Netherlands, noon

At Leipzig, Germany

Austria vs. Turkey, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 5
At Stuttgart, Germany

Spain-Georgia winner vs. Germany, noon

At Hamburg, Germany

Portugal-Slovenia winner vs. France-Belgium winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 6
At Düsseldorf, Germany

England-Slovakia winner vs. Switzerland, noon

At Berlin

Romania-Netherlands winner vs. Austria-Turkey winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
At Munich

Spain-Georgia_Germany vs. Portugal-Slovenia_France-Belgium winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10
At Dortmund, Germany

Romania-Netherlands_Austria-Turkey winner vs. England-Slovakia_Switzerland, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 14
At Berlin

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up