2-time French doubles champ Caroline Garcia leads France tennis team at Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Two-time French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia was selected in the France tennis team for the Paris Olympics on Friday but not her frequent partner Kristina Mladenovic.

Garcia and Mladenovic won at Roland Garros — the Olympic venue next month — in 2016 and 2022. Their most recent Grand Slam appearance was at the Australian Open, where they reached the quarterfinals. They haven’t played together on the tour since February.

Mladenovic is a former doubles No. 1 who has slipped to No. 55. She has nine Grand Slam doubles titles, including four French.

Garcia played only singles at Roland Garros this month and bowed out in the second round.

She will play the Olympic doubles with Diane Parry. Also in the women’s team were Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva.

Edouard Roger-Vaselin, who won the French Open mixed doubles this month, will join Fabien Reboul in the men’s doubles.

Gael Monfils was picked for his fourth Olympics. The 37-year-old Monfils previously got as far as the quarterfinals at Beijing in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Also on the men’s team were Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, and Corentin Moutet.

The Olympic tennis starts July 27.

