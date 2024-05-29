World Series MVP Corey Seager hits 8th homer in 8-game span for Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit his eighth homer in as many games Wednesday against the…

Seager lined a two-run homer just beyond the right-field wall in the fifth inning of the Rangers’ 6-1 win. He also went deep in the same inning on Tuesday night in the first game of the World Series rematch.

It was Seager’s 13th home run overall, and fourth homer in three games. The two-time World Series MVP hit two in a series finale at Minnesota on Sunday, a day after he didn’t homer for the only time since May 19.

Seager is hitting .260 and has 29 RBIs in his 51 games this season, which came after he missed most of spring training following offseason surgery for a sports hernia. His 11 homers in May are the most he has hit in a single month.

The only other players in Rangers history with at least eight homers in an eight-game span were José Canseco in 1984, Rafael Palmeiro in 1999, Josh Hamilton in 2012 and Joey Gallo in 2021.

Seager is also only the fifth shortstop in MLB history to do that. The most recent had been Philadelphia’s Trea Turner last season.

