UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 201 115 Michigan 4…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 201 115 Michigan 4 2 0 .667 137 120 Houston 1 5 0 .167 84 138 Memphis 1 6 0 .143 130 218

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 199 133 San Antonio 4 2 0 .667 127 104 DC 3 3 0 .500 112 150 Arlington 1 6 0 .143 164 176

Sunday, May 5

Michigan 28, Arlington 27

DC 18, San Antonio 12

Saturday, May 11

Arlington 47, Memphis 23

Birmingham 30, St. Louis 26

Sunday, May 12

Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.