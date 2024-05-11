UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|201
|115
|Michigan
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|137
|120
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|84
|138
|Memphis
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|130
|218
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|199
|133
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|127
|104
|DC
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|112
|150
|Arlington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|164
|176
Sunday, May 5
Michigan 28, Arlington 27
DC 18, San Antonio 12
Saturday, May 11
Arlington 47, Memphis 23
Birmingham 30, St. Louis 26
Sunday, May 12
Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.
Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
