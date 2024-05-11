Live Radio
UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2024, 7:32 PM

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 7 0 0 1.000 201 115
Michigan 4 2 0 .667 137 120
Houston 1 5 0 .167 84 138
Memphis 1 6 0 .143 130 218

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 199 133
San Antonio 4 2 0 .667 127 104
DC 3 3 0 .500 112 150
Arlington 1 6 0 .143 164 176

Sunday, May 5

Michigan 28, Arlington 27

DC 18, San Antonio 12

Saturday, May 11

Arlington 47, Memphis 23

Birmingham 30, St. Louis 26

Sunday, May 12

Michigan at DC, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Memphis at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Arlington at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis at Arlington, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

