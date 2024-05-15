Trio leads Nashville to 2-0 victory over Toronto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Shaq Moore scored his first career goal late in the second half, Teal Bunbury followed…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Shaq Moore scored his first career goal late in the second half, Teal Bunbury followed with a score and Joe Willis made three saves to propel Nashville SC to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored until Moore took passes from Walker Zimmerman and Aníbal Godoy in the 81st minute and found the net for the first time in his 46th start and 50th appearance for Nashville (3-4-5) over the past three seasons.

Bunbury, who subbed in for Sam Surridge in the 88th minute, added some insurance in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Tyler Boyd. It was Bunbury’s third goal this season.

The clean sheet was the first of the campaign for Willis.

Luka Gavran had one save in his fifth start of the season for Toronto (6-6-1). Willis had one save and Gavran wasn’t tested in a scoreless first half.

Toronto played without Federico Bernardeschi, who picked up a red card during second-half stoppage time in a loss to NYCFC last time out. He has had a hand in seven of Toronto’s last 10 goals, scoring four with three assists.

Nashville evens the all-time series at 2-2-3 with its first victory since the first meeting.

Toronto returns home to play CF Montreal on Saturday. Nashville will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

