Toronto’s Johnson, Union’s Semmle unblemished in scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made one save in his 401st career start and rookie Oliver Semmle saved three shots for the Philadelphia Union in the 11th start of his career as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Johnson trails only the Seattle Sounders’ Stefan Frei, who was in line to make his 421st start later in the night, among active keepers. Nick Rimando and Kevin Hartman are the only other keepers in league history to top the 400 mark.

Semmle has posted all three of his clean sheets this season in the last three matches for the Union (4-4-7) after allowing multiple goals in six straight starts prior to the streak.

Semmle had one save and Johnson wasn’t tested in a scoreless first half.

Semmle shut out the New England Revolution and Charlotte FC previously.

Toronto (7-7-2) leads the all-time series 13-11-8 but has not won on the road against the Union since a 3-1 victory on March 2, 2019.

Toronto has already scored one more point in its first season under manager John Herdman than it did all last season.

Toronto stays on the road to play D.C. United on Saturday. The Union will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

