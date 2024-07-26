Brewers’ Murphy remains optimistic Yelich will return this year but concedes surgery is inevitable

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy says it’s inevitable that Christian Yelich will have surgery at some point…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy says it’s inevitable that Christian Yelich will have surgery at some point on his ailing back but remains optimistic the All-Star outfielder can return this season.

“Obviously he’s going to need surgery,” Murphy said Friday before the Brewers played Miami. “Anything he does between now and then is a bonus. I think he wants to play very badly.”

Yelich said Thursday at his annual charity event benefiting veterans and the Milwaukee community that no surgery is planned at his point as he attempts to work his way back from a back issue that has landed him on the injured list twice this season.

Both Murphy and Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold remain hopeful about the chances Yelich will play again this year.

“I fully believe he will,” Murphy said.

Yelich missed about a month earlier this year because of a lower back strain. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and went back on the injured list the next day with inflammation in his lower back.

He also has dealt with back problems in previous seasons.

“It’s a low back issue in some capacity that then obviously can radiate to other parts, including his leg, his nerve, etc.,” Arnold said. “It’s certainly a lot for him to navigate, but he’s certainly working hard to come back.”

Even with the back issues, the 32-year-old Yelich is batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He would be leading the NL in batting average if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Arnold said any surgery would cause Yelich to miss the rest of the season. Yelich is hopeful he can work his way back this year without needing surgery.

“I’ve dealt with back stuff for a while and been able to kind of manage it and get through it and find a way to be out there,” Yelich said Thursday. “We’re going to come up with a great plan, we’ve got some steps to try to rehab this thing along way and really get back out there as soon as possible. Who knows when that’s going to be, how quick that can be? I’m hoping as quick as possible.”

